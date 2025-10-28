Details of collaboration between UAC, HAL being discussed — Rostec

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The memorandum of understanding signed between the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, a Rostec company) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) aims at cooperation between the parties in the aircraft production sphere and details of the joint efforts are being discussed, Rostec told TASS.

"The general memorandum of understanding was signed. The document means the focus of the parties on cooperation in the aircraft production sphere. Details of the joint work are being discussed only and will be known later," the Russian corporation said.

HAL said earlier on its page in the X that the parties signed the memorandum on production of SJ-100 aircraft.