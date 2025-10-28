Russian government’s purchases of diamonds from Alrosa won’t be large this year — ministry

KAZAN, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s State Depository for Precious Metals is finalizing its portfolio of diamond purchases from Alrosa, but the volume of acquisitions in 2025 will not be very large, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseyev told reporters on the sidelines of the VTB "Russia Calling!" investment forum.

"We are currently finalizing it. There are a certain number of purchases. We are acting cautiously for now. We are generally taking a constructive view of the market, and therefore the number will not be very large," Moiseyev said.

He added that plans for 2026 are still being defined. The procurement plan for 2026 will be determined in January of next year.

About the Forum

This year five Russian cities host the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" The forum's first venue was St. Petersburg (September 24). Yekaterinburg hosted the event on October 7. After Kazan the forum will continue in Krasnodar on November 13. The forum will conclude with the traditional two-day event in Moscow. The VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" was first held in 2009. This year this is the first time when it is being held in an updated format, with four additional cities taking part. International investors will traditionally meet at the Moscow venue in December. TASS is the forum's media partner.