Russian Agriculture Ministry keeps grain harvest outlook for 2025

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia harvested 137 mln metric tons of grain in bunker weight since the start of this year and the forecast of 135 mln metric tons in net weight is maintained, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said when speaking in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"We harvested 137 mln metric tons of grain and pulse crops to date in bunker weight. We confirm our forecast of 135 mln metric tons in net weight. We have 6% of areas left to gather harvest," Lut said.

The minister noted also the challenging harvesting campaign in Siberia. Representatives from Siberian regions "are aware of the situation there, where we have everything covered by snow, even wheat, I regret saying. While it is not so critical for corn, certainly, we have the risk not to harvest wheat," she added.