Sber analysts lowered Russian GDP growth forecast to 0.5-1%

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Sberbank analysts revised their forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2025 to 0.5-1%, the credit institution said in its presentation.

"GDP growth rates in 2025 declined from 1.5-2% to 0.5-1%," Sberbank said.

The inflation forecast stood at 6.5-7.5% as of the end of 2025.

The outlook for corporate and retail lending growth for the banking sector in 2025 amounts to 7-9% and 2-4% respectively.

Corporate deposits with banks are expected to grow by 2-4% in 2025. Retail deposits are forecast to gain 12-14%.