American companies inquire about conditions for their return to Russia — AmCham

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The main question the American Chamber of Commerce receives from the American companies that left the Russian market is about conditions of their return to Russia, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), said in an interview with TASS.

"As for the main questions companies are currently addressing, they are, of course, the conditions for return to Russia. Not only must US sanctions be lifted, but the conditions Russia will impose must also be clear," he said.

He said the American Chamber of Commerce expects some companies to return once a peace agreement is reached and sanctions are lifted.

"And then, the situation will likely develop as follows: the easiest return will be for those companies whose activities and industries are not subject to sanctions, and this is the true FMCG sector (Fast Moving Consumer Goods - TASS). Another issue is that not many companies in this sector have left the Russian market precisely because they are not subject to sanctions," Agee said.

As for the companies that were unable to continue their operations after they came under the US sanctions they will be able to return only after the sanctions from their sector are lifted, the head of AmCham noted.

"We hope that these sectors will include high-tech, energy equipment, aviation, and luxury goods," he said.