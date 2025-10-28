Karelia implements more than 100 investment projects to develop tourism infrastructures

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. More than 100 investment projects worth 45 billion rubles ($560 million) to develop tourist infrastructures are being implemented in the Karelia Region, the region's Governor Artur Parfenchikov told a news conference at TASS.

"The growing numbers of visitors to Karelia naturally attracts investors. Right now, more than 100 investment projects to develop tourism infrastructures are being implemented in the region. The total investment under these projects is more than 45 billion rubles and it is provided through comprehensive support at the federal and regional levels," he said.

The projects' implementation will create more than 3,000 new jobs by 2035 and will significantly strengthen the region's position in the tourism market, he added.

As for 2024, investments in big and medium-sized companies in tourism were more than 1 billion rubles ($13 million), and almost half of the funds were used to develop the region's northern territories. Besides, every third project, implemented in the region by business residents of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone, has been in tourism and hospitality.