VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum to be held in Kazan for first time

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The investment forum VTB Russia Calling! Kazan will be held on Tuesday in the Republic of Tatarstan at the Bashir Rameyev IT Park. Private investors, company representatives, and regulators will participate in the event.

As previously stated by VTB's press service, the forum's goal is to develop an investment culture in Russia and provide clients in all regions of the country with access to professional expertise.

VTB My Investments experts will present investment ideas at the forum. Stock market experts will also conduct an investment workshop on stocks, bonds, and collective investment instruments. The program also includes master classes on structuring personal and corporate finances and creating a balanced investment portfolio.

TASS is the forum's information partner.