Nornickel reduces nickel and copper output by 4% over nine months

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Nornickel reduced nickel production by 4% over the first nine months of 2025, to 140,000 tons, the company reported.

Copper output decreased by 4% to 313,000 tons, palladium - by 6% to 2.016 mln ounces, and platinum production fell by 7% to 484,000 ounces in January-September.

The company attributed the decline in production to an increased share of disseminated ores and a reduction in rich ores in the processed raw materials, as well as the need to replenish work-in-progress inventories.

In the Q3, nickel production rose 18% compared with the Q2, reaching 54,000 tons, with almost the entire volume produced from the company’s own raw materials. Copper output by the Nornickel group (including the Trans-Baikal Division) decreased by 4% over the quarter to 100,000 tons.