Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.78% to 2,653 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.4% to 1,023.52 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 3 kopecks to 11.37 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 80-83 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.25-11.55 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. The MOEX Index is expected at 2,625-2,725 points on October 23.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,600-2,700 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 79-81 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 93-95 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.1-11.5 rubles range on October 23.