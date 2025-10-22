Russia’s gold production up by 5.5% in nine months of 2025 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia in January-September 2025 increased by 5.5% year-on-year, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In September, gold production increased by 11.6% year-on-year and decreased by 3.2% month-on-month.

In January-September, primary aluminum production increased by 1.7% year-on-year and by 11.6% month-on-month.

Rolled steel production decreased by 5.4% to 42.9 million tons year-on-year in January-September 2025, while in September it increased by 0.2% year-on-year and amounted to 4.4 million tons.

Non-alloy steel production in ingots and semi-finished products decreased by 1.8% over the nine months, to 40.9 million tons, while in September it increased by 1.8%, to 4.3 million tons compared to the same period last year. Pig iron production decreased by 1.6% in January-September of this year, to 37.8 million tons, while in September it decreased by 3.4%, to 3.9 million tons compared to September last year.