Technologies to drive Russian exports in coming years

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. A large pool of technological ideas has been accumulated in Russia and technologies will become the driver for Russian exports in years to come, CEO of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina told TASS in an interview at the Made in Russia international export forum.

"You know, these are the technologies usually that determine the exponential growth and industrial revolutions in the world," she said. "Russia has also accumulated for the time being a sufficiently large pool of technology ideas of the new cycle and we see branches, niches, where Russia can and should become the technological leaders in the near time," Nikishina noted.

Russia already has successful producers and exporters in the unmanned aerial vehicles sphere that have already implemented fantastic trends of the past, she said. Furthermore, she noted various health preservation technologies.

"Russia has a lot of such solutions that we start selling in the domestic market and offer for exports. In my opinion, this is also our serious competitive technology advantage that secures Russia’s place as the global leader in such markets by creating these new markets," she said.

Various IT solutions, such as paperless documents turnover, various cybersecurity solutions, smart cities, face recognition for security and artificial intelligence are also classed with technological advantages, the chief executive added. Proper "wrapping" of artificial intelligence solutions from the standpoint of safety of its use and eliminating various fake news is also a very strong driver of the future Russian technology leadership.