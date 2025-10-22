Russian wine to be present in all price categories — Industry Ministry

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. National wines should be presented in all price categories and the law mandating the 20% share of domestic wines on store shelves and in wine menus, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov said in the TASS studio at the Made in Russia forum.

Sales of Russian wine have already reached good volumes, the official noted. Domestic products accounted for more than 54% of total wine sales last year. Still, these figures do not represent many nomenclature positions and Russians largely buy wines from a single category favored by them.

"This is not always an expensive wine, in other words, this is the wine affordable for the majority of citizens and our citizens got accustomed to it. Our task is that from the cheapest categories to the most expensive elite wines, to have Russian wine presented in these categories, to have increasingly more wine brands. More producers, wineries making wine from their own wine materials. This is the task. To implement this task we suggest setting that 20% on the shelf and in the menu, if we speak about restaurants and public catering outlets, should be allocated to Russian wine," Chekushov noted.

Russian producers and trade companies will have the incentive in this case to develop new brands that will become known to a wide community of consumers, the deputy minister noted. This will enable to have the incremental growth of domestic wine sales and expand the number of positions offered.

