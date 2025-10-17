Putin, Trump may discuss redivision of global energy markets

BELGRADE, October 17. /TASS/. Leaders of Russia and the United States Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may use their meeting in Budapest to talk about the repartition of the global energy market on top of Ukraine, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters.

"I would say this will determine the future of the world. I think they will speak about certain other things. The point is not only in Ukraine, this refers to a new energy map of the world, how two great powers will divide it, always taking into account the strong factor of China, because it is impossible to seriously expect anything without China. I am not sure Europe will be left with the main role. At least it seems to me that it is visible from actions of the largest global players - it would not be so," the Serbian leader said.

Vucic said earlier on Friday that he expects attempts to frustrate the summit in Budapest from the side of the EU, Kiev and liberal forces in the US.