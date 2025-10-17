Inbound tourist flow to Sanya, Hainan, rises by 45.6% in January-August

HAIKOU /China/, October 17. /TASS/. The number of foreign tourists visiting the resort city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan Island increased by 45.6% year-on-year between January and August, surpassing 641,000 visitors, the Sanya Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, in response to the growing influx of tourists, the local immigration service has streamlined entry procedures. More than 80% of passengers arriving at Phoenix International Airport are foreign nationals, the majority of whom visit Hainan under the visa-free travel policy.

Zhang Hao, Deputy Director of the Sanya Tourism Board, said that in order to create more favorable conditions for foreign visitors, the city authorities are coordinating efforts with local companies and sending delegations abroad, including to Russia and Belarus. He noted that, in addition to improving existing tourism products, new offerings are being developed – for instance, travel packages for those interested in traditional Chinese medicine and natural therapeutic remedies. In this regard, relevant government agencies are cooperating with a number of medical institutions to explore the potential for introducing personalized wellness programs.

Yin Chengling, Vice Mayor of Sanya, emphasized that the rise in tourist numbers is partly attributable to the launch of new international flight routes. As an example, she cited the recently launched direct flight to Minsk, which, in her view, will not only boost tourism but also “accelerate interregional synergy in the fields of education and technology.”

Yin Chengling also underscored the importance of enhancing service standards for foreign guests, creating additional conveniences for their stay and movement around the city, as well as facilitating purchases using foreign bank cards. She added that Sanya’s authorities are installing an increasing number of road signs in Russian.

Sanya is China’s premier resort city, home to more than 1 mln residents. According to official estimates, in 2024 its gross domestic product exceeded 100 bln yuan (around $14 bln), marking a 5% increase. The city enjoys an average annual temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius, and its coastline stretches for approximately 260 km. The surrounding waters feature 19 bays and about 40 islands suitable for tourism – all of which enable the local administration to successfully promote yachting, cruise tourism, beach vacations, and family recreation.