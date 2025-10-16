Russia to develop 25 new technologies to increase oil output by 2050 — Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to develop 25 new technologies that will make it possible to increase oil production by 2050, Gazprom Neft CEO Alexander Dyukov announced at Russian Energy Week.

"Today, following the conclusion of the Coordination Council on Import Substitution of Oil and Gas Equipment, a roadmap was signed with Energy Minister [of Russia, Sergey Tsivilyov] for the creation of 25 new technologies that will address existing production challenges and enable the development of new classes of reserves to ensure production growth by 2050," he said.

He stressed that it is not about import substitution, but about the creation of fundamentally new technologies that do not yet exist in the world.

Dyukov explained that the industry has succeeded in creating an effective management system for ensuring technological sovereignty in recent years.

"These include coordination centers, industrial competence centers, industry standardization and certification platforms, anchor customer institutions, roadmaps, testing sites, testing systems, and so on, which involve all stakeholders: oilfield service companies, manufacturers, machine builders, oil companies, universities, and engineering companies," he noted.

The 8th International Forum Russian Energy Week is underway in Moscow from October 15 to 17 at two venues: the Manege Central Exhibition Hall will host the main discussions, and the Gostiny Dvor will host an exhibition of technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector. The central theme of REW 2025 is "Creating the Energy of the Future Together." TASS is the forum's media partner.