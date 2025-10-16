OPEC Secretary General calls relations with Russia very strong partnership

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais has described the organization's relations with Russia as a very strong partnership, and an example of how interaction in the energy sector should be built.

"I would call the relationship with Russia a very strong partnership, and a good example of how energy cooperation should be built in the future," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

OPEC pays special attention to the oil market and its stability, with Russia having played a fundamental role in this regard for many years, the OPEC chief noted.

Within the OPEC+ format, joint work is underway to maintain energy market stability because oil is key to the global economy, he said. "Everything we see today revolves around it: transportation, shipping, cargo transportation, aviation, the petrochemical industry, pharmaceuticals, the food industry, and agriculture. Even renewable green energy that everyone is talking about so much these days, depends on petrochemicals and their derivatives. Therefore, oil should be a stable commodity, without fluctuations and volatility," Secretary General said.

OPEC+ has made significant progress in stabilizing the oil market largely thanks to its cooperation with Russia, he added.

