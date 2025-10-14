IMF projects US GDP growth of 2% in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026

WASHINGTON, October 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slightly raised its forecasts for US GDP growth in 2025-2026 to 2% and 2.1%, respectively, compared with previous estimates, according to the Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

According to the Fund’s expert, growth in the United States is projected to slow to 2.0% in 2025 and remain at 2.1% in 2026, which generally aligns with the July assessment and represents an improvement over the April projections, due to lower actual tariff rates, fiscal stimulus from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, and easing financial conditions.

However, the report emphasized that the current forecast reflects a substantial slowdown in US economic growth compared with 2024, which is primarily the result of greater political uncertainty, higher trade barriers, and slower growth in both the labor market and employment.

The IMF further clarifies that the GDP growth forecasts for the current and next year have been revised upward by 0.1 percentage points compared with the July estimates in both cases.

Additionally, IMF experts projected US inflation at 2.7% this year and 2.4% next year, while the unemployment rate is expected to register at 4.2% and 4.1%, respectively.