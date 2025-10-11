Russia to use AI advantages in agribusiness — Putin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia is going to proactively implement digital technologies in the agricultural sector and use advantages of artificial intelligence (AI), President Vladimir Putin said in his video address on the occasion of the Agricultural and Processing Industry Workers’ Day.

"The national agro-industrial sector will need to extensively embrace digital technologies, automate production processes, and utilize advantages of artificial intelligence. These measures aim to boost efficiency of the sector and elevate its technological capabilities," the Russian leader said.

"A key priority here is the training of skilled personnel in agriculture and agricultural science, as well as upskilling current professionals with new expertise," the head of state said. To this end, Russia will further advance the vocational educational system and expand opportunities for bringing gifted youth to the agricultural sector," Putin added.