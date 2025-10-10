UK, France, Germany working to expropriate Russian assets — PM's office

LONDON, October 10. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany are working together on the potential expropriation of Russian sovereign assets, the UK prime minister's office said in a statement following a phone call between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Vladimir Zelensky.

"Reflecting on his discussions with the leaders of France and Germany this morning, the Prime Minister said all three countries were united in wanting to drive progress towards using the full value of the immobilized Russian sovereign assets to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the statement reads.

It notes that French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Starmer have agreed to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. "Further sanctions in the coming days and weeks would also add to the pressure on Russia," the statement says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the global financial and economic order would be destroyed and economic separatism would only intensify if the West stole Russia's frozen reserves. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow would definitely respond to the theft of its assets in Europe. He stressed that the Kremlin intends to prosecute those involved in this scheme.