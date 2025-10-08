Russian banks won’t get even close to 2024 profits this year — Sberbank CEO

SIRIUS /federal territory/, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian banking sector won't make profits this year, that could be compared to the profits of 2024, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref announced at the Finopolis 2025 forum.

"This year, the banking sector won't make last year's profits, they won’t get even close to it," he said.

The Bank of Russia previously maintained its forecast for the banking sector's net profit by the end of 2025 at 3-3.5 trillion rubles ($36.7-42.8 bln). According to the Central Bank, the sector earned a profit of 203 billion rubles ($2.4 bln) in August, compared to 397 billion rubles ($4.8 bln) in July. By the end of 2024, the banking sector earned a net profit of 3.8 trillion rubles ($46.6 bln).

