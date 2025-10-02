Russia sets up infrastructure for experimental legal cryptocurrency framework

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is developing infrastructure for an experimental legal framework governing cryptocurrency and mining operations, though the market anticipates faster progress, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said.

"The market is telling us that we need infrastructure. We need our own infrastructure, including for mining and everything related to cryptocurrencies," the deputy minister stated.

He confirmed that the creation of this infrastructure has already begun in cooperation with the Bank of Russia. According to Chebeskov, the market expects the establishment of a full-fledged infrastructure to facilitate operations with cryptocurrency assets.

Previously, the Bank of Russia proposed permitting cryptocurrency transactions within the framework of an experimental legal regime. This regime will apply to the category of "specially qualified" investors. The regulator emphasized that it does not consider cryptocurrency as a means of payment.