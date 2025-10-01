High-speed Internet to be on entire express railway route from Moscow to St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Communications and the Internet will be very fast at any point of the high-speed railway between Moscow and St. Petersburg, CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said at the Digital Transportation forum.

"Communications will be even faster there because we anticipate it will be our space communications, the low-orbit ones. We have already even explored this option with counterparts and we have no doubt - communications will be at any point, the broad-band and very quick ones," Belozerov said.

The construction project of Russia’s first high-speed railway from Moscow to St. Petersburg is being implemented as part of the National Project. According to the decree of the Russian government, the high-speed railway is planned to be designed and constructed in 2024 - 2028 and commissioned in 2028.