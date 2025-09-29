Potential for IT solutions exports from Russia to Belarus seen at $54 mln — Deputy PM

MINSK, September 29. /TASS/. The projected estimated potential for industrial IT solutions exports from Russia to Belarus is 4.5 billion rubles ($54 mln), Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Russian Government, told reporters.

"According to forecasts, the estimated potential for industrial IT solutions exports to Belarus alone is 4.5 billion rubles," he said.

Furthermore, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, Russian developments are used in Belarus to create government information systems.

"Russia is ready to share not only its expertise—for example, in the digitalization of public administration—but also its existing IT developments. These are already being used in various sectors of the Belarusian economy. In 2024, Russian IT product exports are expected to grow by 23.4% compared to 2023," Grigorenko noted.

In particular, he noted, there is strong demand from Belarus for Russian industrial IT products, for example, Russian systems are already being introduced at major Belarusian enterprises such as BelAZ, Gomselmash, and Belaruskali.