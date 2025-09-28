Ukraine seeks ‘mega-deal’ worth $90 billion for US arms purchases — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky announced plans to conclude a "mega deal" with the United States for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including long-range systems, the newspaper Politico reported.

"We discussed and agreed on the main points with the [US] president [Donald Trump]. Now we are moving on to practical implementation," he said.

According to Politico, the value of the weapons under the deal is approximately $90 billion.

Earlier, the portal Axios reported Trump’s refusal to supply Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv, noting that this was the only weapons system on the list that the American leader declined to sell to European NATO countries for Ukraine’s benefit. As mentioned in the portal’s article, as well as in a piece by the British newspaper The Telegraph, Zelensky, during his September 23 meeting with Trump in New York, asked Washington to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles. Zelensky indirectly confirmed this information in an interview with Axios. He stated that he had asked Trump for a type of weapon not previously supplied to Ukraine but did not specify what exactly was discussed. According to Zelensky, Trump replied that they will work on it.