HAIKOU, September 26. /TASS/. The total number of flights between Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Hainan has reached 46 per week, creating a reliable bridge for closer economic, trade, and humanitarian exchanges between the two regions, the ChinaNews outlet reported, citing the Hainan Airports Management Corporation.

Currently, 35 flights per week operate between Haikou and Hong Kong. An additional 11 flights operate on the Sanya-Hong Kong route.

According to the news outlet, Hainan and Hong Kong are linked by more than just trade interests; they also have active humanitarian exchange programs. As construction of a free trade port in Hainan accelerates, cooperation between the province and Hong Kong deepens, and noticeable results are emerging from the development of airports in both regions.

In addition, ChinaNews pointed out out that Hainan is an important tourist destination for Hong Kong. From January to August 2025, airlines operated 2,598 flights between Hainan and Hong Kong, carrying 304,000 passengers. This represents a 33% increase in passenger traffic compared to the same period last year.

The Hainan Airports Management Corporation plans to strengthen cooperation with Hong Kong Airport based on international operational concepts and extensive experience. Areas of cooperation include air transportation, simplification of customs procedures for business aviation, project cooperation, and personnel training to promote project alignment and synergistic resource development.