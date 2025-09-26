Russia, Vietnam sign memorandum on Ninh Thuan-1 NPP project — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Rosatom Overseas, part of the Rosatom State Corporation, and Vietnam’s Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the Ninh Thuan-1 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project, Rosatom said on its Telegram channel.

"The document aims to combine efforts in updating the feasibility study and site dossier for Vietnam’s first Ninh Thuan-1 Nuclear Power Plant. The memorandum also provides for deepening cooperation in the development of electric grid and logistics infrastructure, specialist training, and other areas," the statement said.

It was noted that the agreements are aimed at reviving Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant project. Earlier, it was reported that a memorandum of understanding on developing cooperation in the nuclear sector had been signed between Rosatom Energy Projects JSC (part of Rosatom) and Vietnam Electricity (EVN).