Russian stock market declines at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.36%, standing at 2,698.82 points and 1,016.89 points, respectively, at the start of the trading session on Friday. The yuan dropped by 2.14 kopecks compared with the previous session’s close, trading at 11.683 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices had accelerated their decline to 0.42%, falling to 2,697.35 points and 1,016.33 points, respectively. At the same time, the yuan slowed its losses, standing at 11.686 rubles (-1.9 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the US dollar and euro following US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine official exchange rates for the dollar and euro against the ruble, the Bank of Russia relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.