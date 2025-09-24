EAEU, Iran sign three-year roadmap for trade, economic cooperation

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran have signed a three-year roadmap for trade and economic cooperation, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Andrey Slepnev said.

"A three-year roadmap for joint cooperation to implement the agreement has been signed, a comprehensive document that includes key sections such as transport logistics and, most importantly, the North-South Corridor. We agreed on the formation of green customs corridors, digitalization, the transition to electronic transit, something that opens up opportunities for our companies to expedite deliveries," he told reporters following the meeting of the joint committee on the implementation of the free trade agreement.

Slepnev also noted the serious work being done to lift import restrictions in Iran. "These are truly unique preferences granted to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union by Iran," he said.

The full-fledged free trade agreement between members of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran took effect on May 15, 2025. Earlier reports said that the Eurasian Economic Commission expects the new agreement to be an effective tool for the development of trade between the countries, making it possible to double trade turnover, bringing it to an all-time high of $12 bln in the foreseeable future.

"The effects of the agreement are already visible, even though it only came into effect in May. We see that our trade has gained 16% since the beginning of the year, in addition to already significant figures we've seen since 2019. Therefore, we are full of optimism and look forward to cooperation," Slepnev concluded.