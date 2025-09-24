Russian Geographical Society's yacht reaches Anadyr

YAKUTSK, September 24. /TASS/. The expedition of the Russian Geographical Society's branch in Yakutia, which set off in August repeating the Great Northern Expedition's route on a sailing yacht from Yakutsk, arrived in Anadyr (Chukotka), press service of the organization's branch in Yakutsk said.

"On September 23, the project's participants reached the shores of the Anadyr Estuary (the Bering Sea) near the city of Anadyr," the press service said. "The team has covered 1,700 kilometers from Pevek to Anadyr. On September 6, the travelers reported the departure from the seaport of Pevek. The trip to Anadyr, with a stop an the national village of Vankarem, was 17 days long."

The expedition features Captain Andrey Antipin, Chairman of the regional branch Alexander Gorokhov and member of the Russian Geographical Society Maxim Ivanov.

The Eywa yacht departed from the river port in Yakutsk on August 1. The route from Yakutsk to Tiksi, then Pevek, Anadyr and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is 7,300 km long, which is about 4,000 nautical miles. The project is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the Vitus Bering expeditions and the 180th anniversary of the Russian Geographical Society, the oldest public association in this country, and to the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The objective is to draw attention to the Great Northern Expedition, its achievements and global significance.

The 18th century's discoveries were by the northern coast of Eurasia, in Siberia, Kamchatka, in seas and lands of the Pacific Ocean, Japan's coasts, and the scientists and navigators discovered America's northwestern shores. Research and scientific discoveries were conducted in geography, geology, physics, botany, zoology, and ethnography. It was the first time that a complete and detailed map of the Russian Empire's vast northeastern part was created.