Around 20 deals to be signed at first Russian-Indian forum TIME

KAZAN, September 23. /TASS/. Around 20 agreements are planned to be signed at the first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Effectiveness that will be held in Kazan in October, Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina told reporters.

"We've prepared documents between Russian and Indian business alliances. A number of documents have been developed to cement the intentions for cooperation between educational institutions, which is also very important. There are also commercial and contractual agreements. In total, we have 20 agreements in the pipeline, which we plan to sign at the venue," she said.

The first forum is expected to attract around 2,000 participants, including several officials from the Indian federal government and representatives of Indian state administrations, Minullina noted, adding that the Indian Ambassador to Russia is also expected to attend.

The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency will be held on October 8-9 at the Bashir Rameyev IT park.