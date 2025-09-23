Household funds in Russian banks up 0.1% in August, legal entities’ funds gain 2.4%

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Household funds in Russian banks increased by 67 bln rubles ($800 mln) in August 2025, while legal entities' funds grew by 1.4 trillion rubles ($16.7 bln), the Central Bank reported.

"Household funds increased by only 67 bln rubles (+0.1% after +1.3% in July), which is typical for August when vacations and preparations for the school year increase consumer spending. Legal entities' funds rose by a significant 1.4 trillion rubles (+2.4% after +1.4% in July). Both ruble (+1.2 trillion rubles, +2.4%) and foreign currency balances (+0.2 trillion rubles in ruble equivalent, +2.5%) increased," the regulator said.