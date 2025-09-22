Price of Brent oil down below $66 per barrel on London’s ICE first since September 12

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for November 2025 delivery has fallen below $66 per barrel for the first time since September 12, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 4:03 p.m. Moscow time (1:03 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1.35% at $65.95 per barrel.

By 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 1.2% as it traded at $66.05 per barrel. The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for November 2025 delivery was down by 1.83% at $61.65 per barrel.