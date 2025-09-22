Murdoch family, top US businessmen to join TikTok buyer group

WASHINGTON, September 22. /TASS/. Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan, along with several major American entrepreneurs, may participate in a potential deal to purchase the social media platform TikTok, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

In addition to the Murdoch family, the prospective buyer group will include Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Dell Technologies chairman Michael Dell.

At the same time, CNN reported citing sources, if the deal succeeds, TikTok may become part of a consortium led by Fox Corp, owned by the Murdoch family.

The law requiring ByteDance to sell or cease TikTok’s operations in the United States was signed in 2024 by the 46th US president, Joe Biden. Following Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025, he signed an executive order postponing the ban on TikTok in the United States. He has repeatedly extended this delay, most recently on September 16. The ban is currently suspended until December 16.