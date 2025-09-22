Arctic national parks to have tourist infrastructures — minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia's five Arctic national parks will have new tourist infrastructures, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov said during the Arctic Dossier presentation at the Rossiya National Center.

"Within the next five years, additional tourist infrastructures will be built in five Arctic national parks - visitor centers, ecological trails, accommodation, and marinas. The list includes the Onega Pomorie, Karelia's Paanayarvi, Komi's Yugyd Va, Yakutia's Katalyk, and the Vodlozersky National Park on the border between Karelia and the Arkhangelsk Region," he said.

The new infrastructures comply with the Environmental Well-Being national project, under which an "abandoned military facility" will be removed from the Onega Pomorie National Park in the coming years, the minister added.

The Arctic Dossier is a national report on Russia's contribution to restoration of Arctic ecosystems. It is Russia's first official report in the framework of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030).