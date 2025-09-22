Bank of Russia sells $124.5 mln worth of yuan with settlement on September 19

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 19, 2025, totaling 10.4 bln rubles ($124.5 mln), according to data posted on the regulator’s website.

Currency sales on the domestic market with settlements on September 18, 2025, also amounted to 10.4 bln rubles ($124.5 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the "yuan-ruble" instrument within the currency section of the Moscow Exchange.