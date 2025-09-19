EC to unfreeze 550 mln euros for Hungary to overcome veto on sanctions against Russia — FT

LONDON, September 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) plans to unfreeze around 550 mln euros in subsidies for Hungary in order to overcome Budapest's veto when approving the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing sources.

According to the publication, to unanimously approve the next sanctions package the EU will have to overcome a potential veto by Hungary and Slovakia that previously expressed their disagreement with the content of the package.

In 2022, the EU froze about 22 bln euros of EU cohesion funds intended for Hungary. The purpose of those funds is to smooth economic inequality between EU countries and to invest in infrastructure, educational and social projects of individual member states.

The funding freeze was linked to Viktor Orban’s government violating certain provisions of EU legislation, primarily concerning judicial reform in Hungary, harsh migration policies, and pressure on certain universities in the country, according to Brussels’ position. Later part of the funds were unfrozen, but large volumes of funding still remain unavailable to Budapest.