Russia sees potential of increasing supplies of cars to Philippines

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia sees good opportunities to increase the supply of cars to the Philippine market and to organize production cooperation in this area, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Alexey Gruzdev said following a meeting of the joint Russian-Philippine commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"We see good opportunities to increase the supply of automotive products. Today GAZ Group already operates in the Philippines, there are plans on truck equipment as well. And we can talk about <...> supplies, and production cooperation. For this, there are good foundations in the Philippines, which fundamentally develop the automotive sector," he said.

During the meeting, Russia and the Philippines also discussed the topic of shipbuilding. According to Gruzdev, Russia could offer its solutions in the field of maritime communication between islands. "It's the tourism sector, it's the delivery of goods, products, communication between islands, it's monitoring of the coastline," he said.