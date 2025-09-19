Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia rises 4.3% in January-August

TBILISI, September 19. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Georgia and Russia for January-August 2025 exceeded $1.7 bln, marking a 4.3% increase compared with the same period in 2024, according to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office.

Russia ranks third among Georgia’s largest trading partners. Over the eight-month period, its share of Georgia’s foreign trade reached 10.5%. Exports of goods from Georgia to Russia during January-August exceeded $480 mln (a 3% year-on-year increase), while imports totaled more than $1.2 bln (a 4.8% increase).

Turkey ranked first among Georgia’s trading partners in January-August, with trade exceeding $2 bln, which is 4.7% less than the same period in 2024. The United States took second place, with trade turnover exceeding $1.8 bln, up 34% from last year.

Georgia’s total foreign trade turnover for January-August 2025 exceeded $16 bln (an 8.8% increase). Exports surpassed $4.4 bln (up 6.7%), while imports amounted to nearly $12 bln (up 9.7%). The trade deficit over the eight months of 2025 exceeded $7.3 bln.