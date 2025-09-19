Bank of Russia sells $124.7 mln worth of yuan settlements on September 18

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan in the domestic market with settlements dated September 18, 2025, amounting to 10.4 bln rubles ($124.7 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Sales of foreign currency in the domestic market with settlements dated September 17, 2025, likewise totaled 10.4 bln rubles ($124.7 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations in the domestic market on the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.