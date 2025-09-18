Avtovaz plans to produce over 300,000 vehicles in 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, September 18. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to manufacture more than 300,000 vehicles in 2025, factoring in the output of its St. Petersburg plant, the company’s president Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"With the St. Petersburg plant operating, we will definitely exceed 300,000 vehicles. The exact figure will become clear by the end of the year," Sokolov said.

He noted that the market is starting to gain traction, and if demand continues to grow, production lines will operate at higher speeds.

Avtovaz is also considering producing other models in St. Petersburg beyond the Lada Iskra, based on its own technological processes. The launch of additional models will depend on market conditions. "Our development plans for the St. Petersburg project include other models using our proprietary technologies," Sokolov added.

The production of these additional models will be driven by market growth. "If the market expands, domestic car manufacturing will develop accordingly," he explained.