Russia's international reserves rise by $6.6 bln over week to $705.1 bln

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of September 12, 2025, amounted to $705.1 bln, an increase of $6.6 bln over the week, according to the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves at the end of the day on September 12, 2025, amounted to $705.1 bln, an increase over the week by $6.6 bln, or 0.9%, mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator said in a statement.

As of September 5, the volume of reserves stood at $698.5 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, they consist of foreign currency funds, Special Drawing Rights, the IMF reserve position, and monetary gold. Following the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves, the restrictions banned all operations related to the management of the central bank’s reserves and assets, as well as any dealings with legal entities, organizations, or bodies acting on behalf of or under instruction from the Bank of Russia.