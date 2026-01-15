Russia can offer Uzbekistan modern cybersecurity systems — trade representative

TASHKENT, January 15. /TASS/. Russian IT companies can offer their Uzbek partners modern cybersecurity systems, as well as a range of digital solutions, Russian Trade Representative in Uzbekistan Konstantin Zlygostev told reporters at a news conference on the results of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in 2025 and prospects for 2026.

According to him, since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian IT sector has become a leader in cybersecurity, having gained experience in repelling cyberattacks. "I would certainly highlight the IT sector and digital solutions. <...> Russian companies can offer a wide range of products, numerous platform solutions, and cybersecurity systems in this area," Zlygostev said.

The official noted that these services and solutions will be in demand in Uzbekistan in both the public and private sectors.