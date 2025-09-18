Russian-Indian business forum TIME to be held in Kazan for first time

KAZAN, September 18. /TASS/. The first business forum dubbed TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Effectiveness will be held in Kazan in October, with regional cooperation discussed among other things, the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency reported.

"The first business forum TIME: Russia - India. Mutual Efficiency will be held in Kazan on October 8-9. The forum's program will feature over 12 thematic sections at the Bashir Rameyev IT park," the report said.

At the forum, participants will discuss issues related to investment and finance, education and science, the labor market, IT and digital technologies, medicine, and pharmaceuticals. Experts will also focus on issues in the petrochemical industry, agriculture, and cooperation in the film industry. The forum's business program begins with a plenary session called Russia and India: Time to Cooperate, Time for Regions, which will present practical examples of cooperation at the regional level.

The forum also includes a comprehensive cultural and sporting program. It will feature an Indian film festival, a digital art exhibition by an Indian media artist, a Counter-Strike and FIFA eSports tournament, a cricket match, and other events. In addition, bilateral meetings, industrial tours, a company exhibition, and Indian tea tastings are planned.

The forum will be held with the support of the Indian embassy in Russia.