Moscow hits 25% renovation goal, resettling residents from 5,176 buildings

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. A quarter of participants in Moscow’s renovation program have started moving into new homes, Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Vladislav Ovchinsky announced.

"Eight years have passed [in August] since the renovation program was launched. Over these eight years, we have initiated the resettlement of 250,000 people, and by 2032, we will relocate 1 million people to new buildings," Ovchinsky told at the BRICS Urban Future Forum.

He added that at the start of the program, participants doubted that the city authorities’ goals of improving residents’ quality of life would be achieved. "Now the situation has changed dramatically, and many residents are trying to join the renovation program because they see the real results of what has happened over the past eight years," he noted.

The housing renovation program was approved in August 2017. A total of 5,176 buildings housing around 1 million people are included in the Moscow renovation program.

The Cloud Cities Forum on the Future of BRICS Cities is dedicated to robotic technologies and artificial intelligence. Representatives of government, businesses, scientific and technical communities, and opinion leaders from over 35 countries in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Africa have gathered in Moscow for the event. The forum is being held at Moscow’s Zaryadye Concert Hall on September 17-18.

TASS is the event’s general information partner.