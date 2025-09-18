{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $125 mln with settlements on September 17

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 16, 2025 in the amount of 10.2 bln rubles

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 17, 2025, in the amount of 10.4 bln rubles ($125 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The Central Bank sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 16, 2025 in the amount of 10.2 bln rubles.

The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument.

China testing new shipping route via Northern Sea Route — Politico
The vessel's departure is scheduled for September 20
Kiev to need $120 billion in 2026 if conflict continues, Zelensky says
Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko stated that the draft budget for next year is being prepared
US closes information manipulation countering programs set up under Biden
These mechanisms "devolved into tools for political censorship instead of protecting Americans from foreign adversarial propaganda," the Department of State said
Turkey’s S-400s remain in service, no changes — Defense Ministry sources
The statement came in response to media reports suggesting that Turkey might consider returning the S-400s to Russia or reselling them
Press review: Israel risks isolation over Gaza as EU seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 17th
New technologies enable Russia to maintain stable oil production — state commission
Head of the State Commission on Mineral Reserves Igor Shpurov said this was due to the fact that special incentive systems have been introduced since around 2012 for the use of new technologies for the development of hard-to-recover reserves
CSTO has not yet broached topic of security on Polish border — Russian Foreign Ministry
Mikael Agasandyan reiterated that the CSTO has a certain mechanism: any member state can raise an issue and put it up for discussion
Russian forces fighting for Seversk in Donbass region along 12-km-wide front — expert
Over the past 24 hours, Russian fighters penetrated 300 meters deep into the enemy’s defenses, Andrey Marochko said
India to study Pakistan-Saudi mutual defense pact — diplomat
India "remains committed to protecting Indian national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," Shri Randhir Jaiswal added
US transfers $75 mln to a joint fund with Ukraine
According to the document, the Ukrainian government will make a corresponding payment
NATO countries downing Russian drones over Ukraine to mean war with Russia — Medvedev
The politician stated that the "powerful European initiative ‘Eastern Sentry’" amused him and noted that it seemed all that remained of the ‘coalition of the willing'
Russian envoy to UN calls Western attempts to ‘strangle’ Taliban 'regrettable'
"We consistently emphasize the need to develop a realistic, comprehensive approach to Afghanistan," Vasily Nebenzya said
Russia to fully replenish oil and gas reserves in 2025-2026
Head of the State Commission on Reserves Igor Shpurov also noted that there have been no particularly large hydrocarbon field discoveries so far this year
Zelensky signs ratification of century-long agreement with Great Britain
The centennial deal was signed during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kiev on January 16
US immigration authorities detain Russian national Postovoy — lawyer
William Coffield said that earlier this month, the court agreed to transfer the Russian to house arrest on standard terms from the Federal District of Columbia to the state of Florida
Russia supports reform at UN Security Council — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow welcomes adjusting this body to the reality of fast-changing times
NATO 'privatizes' key positions in UN Secretariat, says Lavrov
The minister stressed that Russia would work to end the practice of giving the West "all the levers of control" over the UN Secretariat
Trump says Zelensky must make deal to settle Ukrainian conflict
The US president once again opined that the conflict in Ukraine will be settled
Russia supports China’s policy in area of security — Russian deputy defense minister
"We took note of the Chinese leadership’s statement that Beijing, possessing a significant military might, doesn’t seek to impose its will on or dictate its rule to anyone and stands for equal and indivisible security," Anna Tsivileva said
Putin's new nationwide Q&A session scheduled for December — Kremlin
The Direct Line Q&A session will be coupled with a major press conference, Dmitry Peskov said
Charles III lauds Trump’s efforts to settle conflicts in various parts of world
The King also recalled that London and Washington were allies during the two World Wars
Israel to ‘give appropriate response’ in case EU of restrictions — foreign ministry
"We hope that we will not have to take retaliatory actions," Gideon Saar added
Putin extends counter-sanction restrictions on imports and exports of goods for two years
As part of the decree, the Russian government suspended the export of more than 200 types of goods and equipment previously imported into the country from abroad
Russian envoy calls British Council building in Kiev collateral after nearby strike
Andrey Kelin said it was an unfortunate situation
Ukrainian diplomat believes sending UN peacekeepers to country to be ineffective
Earlier, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock suggested that, once negotiations to settle the Ukrainian crisis have concluded, a peacekeeping mission could be sent to Ukraine under the auspices of the UN
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
'Not a drone,' Polish official confirms, citing prosecutor’s office
Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister in charge of the republic’s special services, indicated that the incident was the "result of Polish pilots using weapons"
Ukraine could be the West's last attempt to undermine Russia — expert
Sergey Karaganov clarified that the Ukrainian conflict is an attempt to defeat Russia, or to inflict sufficient damage to force the Russian elite "to give up and surrender and turn to the West"
Europe cannot ask US to put pressure on Moscow as it continues to buy Russian oil — envoy
According to Matthew Whitaker, the European allies cannot ask the US to solve all the problems on its own
Austria’s National Security Council holds meetings over drone incident in Poland
According to ORF television channel, the meeting focused on the alleged "violation of the European Union’s airspace" by Russian drones and "hybrid threats"
Russian FPV drone operators eliminate Ukrainian infantry near Zaporozhye City
"Several militants were killed and wounded, others found shelter in basements of summer cottages," the Russian defense ministry said
Putin awards tennis players Andreeva, Shnaider with medal of Order of Merit
The athletes were awarded for their merits in the development of physical culture and sports and for many years of conscientious work
Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 joint strategic drills conclude — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 100 military and diplomatic corps representatives and foreign guests from 55 countries observed the troops in action at the Mulino training ground
Joint efforts of Russian, Chinese armies not directed against other countries — ministry
"Our joint activities are not directed against third countries and are conducted in strict accordance with international law," Anna Tsivilyova stated
State Duma committee backs denunciation of Russia-US plutonium disposition agreement
LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky also noted that it has been proposed to consider the denunciation of the agreement at the plenary session of the State Duma on October 8
Russian forces take control of over 2 km of LPR administrative border — military expert
Earlier, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, stated that Russian troops had liberated 99.7% of the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic
Russian forces pierce Ukrainian defenses in Yampol — DPR official
The Ukrainian forces in Yampol are using local residents as human shields, Igor Kimakovsky added
Three police officers die after shooting incident in Pennsylvania
According to Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Christopher Paris, two were transported to a hospital
UN chief seems willing to 'cancel' history, like West does — Lavrov
"The West has tended to rely on history to justify its actions only since a period in time when it was in its interests," the Russian foreign minister said
Russian Army never attacks civilian targets — Foreign Minister Lavrov
The minister referred to the position of the United Nations' leadership
Kiev’s actions show Zelensky losing grip on reality — Foreign Policy
Among the above-mentioned measures the author named "proposed draconian sentences for insubordination in the military, namely harsher criminal liability for absence without leave and desertion," according to the article
Israel fires over ten missiles at Hamas leadership in Doha — senior official
Washington's approval of Israel's actions "undermines the authority of the US side and calls into question its ability to act as a mediator" in indirect negotiations on Gaza, Ghazi Hamad also emphasized
Ukrainian authorities to flee first in ZNPP disaster, leaving civilians — lawmaker
Civilians will be left to their own fate, Sergey Yurchenko added
Chief of General Staff inspects battlegroup Center
The ministry said Gerasimov summed up the interim results with the command of battlegroup Center and set tasks for further actions
Russian units advance near five residential localities in DPR, military expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops "actively resist"
Slovakia to abandon Russian oil supplies if alternative delivery routes created — minister
Denisa Sakova said that Bratislava needs to create conditions under which Slovakia will not have to completely liquidate its industry and economy
Kiev regime cannot represent interests of Crimea, Donbass, Novorossiya — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said that even before the start of his campaign, Vladimir Zelensky said that those who live in Ukraine and consider themselves linked to Russian culture and the Russian language should "get out and move to the territory of Russia"
FACTBOX: Over 40 Ukrainian UAVs attack Russian regions at night
Two private houses were damaged in Volgograd's Krasnoarmeysky district due to a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs
Syria, Israel discuss new draft agreement on security in London — TV
According to Syria TV, the two ministers discussed a new draft agreement on measures of security that would replace the Agreement on Disengagement between Israel and Syria of 1974
Russian tank crews hit Ukrainian positions in LPR
"A T-72B3M tank crew of the Battlegroup West’s 25th army motor rifle brigade hit and destroyed a Ukrainian stronghold at distance of more than five kilometers with a 125mm projectiles," the Russian defense ministry said
Press review: Israel risks isolation over Gaza as EU seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 18th
Kiev authorities to turn Ukraine into ashes with attacks on ZNPP — DPR ombudswoman warns
Daria Morozova emphasized that the shelling of the station demonstrates Kiev’s lack of moral and humanitarian boundaries, revealing that the government has become an anti-Russian instrument
Ukrainian agents detained in St. Petersburg for plotting defense official killing
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, two young women and a young man were taken into custody
Putin orders to arrange new Q&A session
The previous event, Year-end Recap with Vladimir Putin, was held on December 19, 2024
Russia rejects accusations of spreading disinformation about Kirk’s murder
"Russia does not interfere and does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, including the United States," Russian embassy spokesman Andrey Bondarev stressed
Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro diagnosed with cancer — CNN Brasil
The ex-president was found to have affected skin areas in his chest and arm
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Ukraine restricts access to information about defense enterprises
These changes will apply for the duration of martial law and a year after its abolition
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
The yuan exchange rate against the ruble rose by 6 kopecks to 11.68 rubles
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
US’ billion-dollar-package to Ukraine includes Patriot, HIMARS projectiles — Zelensky
Vladimir Zelensky added that Ukraine expects additional contributions from European countries in October
Russian senator does not exclude new division of Poland which falls in the same trap
Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, said that Poland has always been an unfriendly country with regard to Russia and Belarus
Lukashenko says next Belarusian president must be battle-tested
The Belarusian leader emphasized that he would support a woman becoming president
Normalization with Israel not on current agenda — Syrian president
"But if we succeed in agreeing on security measures, we will probably be able to reach other agreements in the future," Ahmed al-Sharaa said
Russia working on resumption of direct flights with US — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, there is no proper response from the American side yet
European elites more hostile toward Russia than NATO — Crimean official
According to Georgy Muradov, European elites are behaving "like a pack of frenzied jackals," attempting to weaken Russia through continued sanctions
China demands Israel to immediately stop military operation in Gaza — MFA
The Chinese diplomat clarified that Beijing hopes all relevant parties will prioritize the task of maintaining peace and stability in the region and "play a constructive role in reducing tensions"
Kiev de-energizes external power supply of Zaporozhye nuke in nuclear blackmail — expert
"This tension poses a direct threat to the nuclear safety and is fraught with at least a nuclear incident," said Renat Karcha, a nuclear expert
Zelensky tries to pull NATO in war with Russia, former Polish prime minister says
Leszek Miller opined that "nobody in the world would want to attack NATO"
Lavrov's press pool reporters receive US visas with travel restrictions
The visa stipulates a geographical limitation, permitting movement within a 25-mile radius of central New York
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
IN BRIEF: What we know about preparation of direct line with Putin in 2025
The Russian president instructed to start preparations for a new direct line
India committed to further strengthening its strategic partnership with Russia — PM
Narendra Modi added that New Delhi is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict
Europe will not refuse to buy Russian oil - European diplomatic source
The EU had previously called on the US to tighten sanctions, but US President Donald Trump proposed that the EU itself stop purchasing Russian oil
Spain may boycott 2026 FIFA World Cup if Israel qualifies — daily
The Spanish government's position comes amid an ongoing debate about Israel’s participation in international sports competitions
Houthis say they attacked target in Tel Aviv with hypersonic missile
According to military spokesperson Yahya Saree, Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was used to carry out the strike
Israeli finance minister says in talks with US on dividing Gaza for real estate
Bezalel Smotrich said that a business plan had already been prepared by industry professionals and submitted to US President Donald Trump for review
One of year’s largest asteroids bypasses Earth
Specialists specified that the asteroid’s next passage near Earth will take place in 11 years, on August 20, 2036
EU suspends financial support for Israel due to escalation of conflict in Gaza
The European Commission stressed that the measures will not affect humanitarian programs
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Latvia extends closure of airspace over border with Russia, Belarus
"Initially, the air over the border with Russia and Belarus was closed until Thursday evening, September 18, but now the restriction has been extended until 07:00 a. m. Moscow time on Friday, September 19," the source said
UN Secretariat refuses to reveal masterminds of 'bloody falsifications' — Lavrov on Bucha
"The fact that the UN is in every way protecting the Kiev regime has been repeatedly confirmed, including in relation to the situation that occurred in April 2022 in Bucha," the Russian foreign minister said
Russian cancer vaccine ready for use — FMBA head
The initial target for this vaccine will be colorectal cancer
Deputy head of presidential administration resigns — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the president had already signed the decree on Dmitry Kozak's resignation
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
There is no recession in Russian economy — Central Bank chief
There is an economic slowdown, but there is no recession, Elvira Nabiullina said
Russian Finance Ministry budgeting for gradual decrease in dependence on oil, gas
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov noted that when preparing the budget, the ministry plans to lower the budget ceiling, which is the key to generating oil and gas revenues
South Korea to keep seeking dialogue with Pyongyang, president says
Lee Jae Myung acknowledged that North Korea has not yet responded affirmatively to his proposals for resuming contact, but stressed that South Korea will remain patient and continue promoting peace and mutual prosperity
Russia advances in almost all directions — chief of general staff
According to Gerasimov, Russia's battlegroup West is developing an offensive in the city of Kupyansk
CSTO bears in mind Armenia's participation in organization is frozen — Russian MFA
"Armenia must independently determine its level of participation in CSTO events; no formal decisions are being imposed," Mikael Agasandyan said
Georgia fully repays long-standing debt to Russia — Finance Ministry
Data on Georgia's external debt since 2003 is available on the Ministry of Finance's website
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
US weapons purchased by NATO countries sent to Ukraine, says alliance representative
Patrick Turner, the alliance’s chief representative in Kiev, said that four packages under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List have been funded
Poland open to deployment of foreign nuclear weapons — president
Poland should have its own nuclear technologies, including atomic energy, Karol Nawrocki noted
EU getting increasingly wary of its diplomacy chief Kallas — Politico
According to the newspaper, Kaja Kallas is criticized for her hawkish stance on Russia, and she can even take her rhetoric too far for some within the Commission
Turkish airline Southwind to launch flights to Krasnodar on October 2
The airspace above Krasnodar Airport has been closed for security reasons since 2022, but the airport continued to maintain full operability, and has staff
Kiev loses roughly 1,555 troops along line of engagement in past day — Russia’s top brass
The enemy also lost 14 armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery guns and one Sivalka multiple-launch rocket system, the Defense Ministry specified
Ukrainian agents detained in St. Petersburg admit guilt
According to them, they joined the terrorist organization in June 2025
Attempts to 'tempt Putin' with US trade will not work on Ukrainian issue — Lavrov
The minister recalled Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that for Ukraine, victory would be considered preserving its statehood
Venezuelan armed forces begin drills in Caribbean — defense minister
According to Vladimir Padrino Lopez, the three-day drills will involve all types of the Venezuelan armed forces: aerospace, special, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, naval, airborne, ground, and aerospace defense forces
