EAEU views Pakistan as interesting trading partner — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) views Pakistan as an interesting partner, with a dialogue on creating a free trade zone to be possibly launched soon, Mikael Agasandyan, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First CIS Department, told TASS.

"Negotiations on establishing a free trade zone are not underway now. We view Pakistan as a potential trading partner, but until recently, certain political considerations prevented us from discussing the launch of a practical dialogue on this topic. We do not rule out that this situation will change in the near future," he said.

Pakistan’s Deputy Minister of Commerce Nasir Hamid told TASS earlier that the country intends to join the Eurasian Economic Union, already making preparations for that.