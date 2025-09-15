Arctic Tambourine Expedition reaches Chukotka

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Arctic Tambourine Expedition reached its eastern destination and bought the Tambourine to Chukotka's village of Vankarem, the Russian Geographical Society's Nenets Autonomous Region's branch told TASS.

"The Tambourine is in Chukotka. The village of Vankarem, 170 inhabitants, on the shore of the Arctic [Ocean]," the Russian Geographical Society's branch said.

The Arctic Tambourine snowmobile expedition kicked off from Naryan-Mar on March 28. The route's first part ran across the Nenets Autonomous District, and then the Tambourine headed for the Komi Region. The Arctic symbol has been transported on snowmobiles and trains, and it has visited the Yamal Peninsula, the Krasnoyarsk Region, and the Putorana Plateau. Onboard the Eywa yacht it traveled along the Lena River in Yakutia, and then from Tiksi to Pevek in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The expedition participants have meetings with local residents to tell them about historical events of the Nenets land and about the Russian Geographical Society's work. The plan is to have the Tambourine visit all Arctic territories.