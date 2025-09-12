Austria's trade turnover with Russia plummets by 73% yoy in Q1 2025 — trade mission

VIENNA, September 12. /TASS/. Austria's trade turnover with Russia in the first half of 2025 plummeted by 73.3% year-on-year, according to a study conducted by the Russian trade mission in Austria.

"In absolute terms, trade turnover fell from 1.75 billion euros to just 0.47 billion euros, which is only 0.24% of Austria's total foreign trade. This decline is mainly due to the cessation of imports of Russian natural gas," the experts noted.

Austrian exports of goods to Russia in January-June 2025 decreased by 7.9%, to 423.9 million euros. Austrian imports from Russia have virtually stopped (down 96.8% to 41.6 million euros). While Russia was still a significant energy supplier at the beginning of 2024 (it accounted for 1.36% of Austrian imports), by mid-2025 its share had fallen to a "symbolic 0.04%". Despite the overall decline, individual Austrian exports showed growth. Deliveries of pharmaceutical products increased significantly, while exports of agricultural machinery and equipment leapt by almost 50%.