US wants Europe to jettison Russian gas completely, buy American instead

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. The US administration aims to reduce Europe’s purchases of Russian gas to zero and completely replace them with American energy resources, Chris Wright, Secretary for the US Department of Energy, said at a special briefing via telephone. Wright is now on a working trip to Europe.

"Our goal is to deploy American energy exports to our allies around the world, so they can buy energy from reliable friends that source them, as opposed to adversaries. That point, I think, hits home here in Europe, where I am today, where almost 50% of imported natural gas came from Russia. We're driving to move that to zero," he said.

"And the biggest filler of that hole has been energy exports from the United States," he added.