CPC pays $2 mln in damages from oil spill out of court

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has paid a claim for compensation for damage to a water body in the amount of 179.3 mln rubles ($2 mln) in a pre-trial procedure following an emergency situation with an oil spill in late August, according to statements by the company and the official Telegram channel of head of Russia's environmental watchdog Svetlana Radionova.

"Having studied the submitted materials and in accordance with Article 78 of the Federal Law of 10.01.2002 No. 7-FZ 'On Environmental Protection' on September 10, 2025, JSC CPC-R made a corresponding payment in full. The payment amounted to 179,298,490 rubles," the consortium said.

Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor) established that as a result of the emergency, 8.43 cubic meters (6.7 tons) of oil spilled into the sea. "The company, as a responsible user of natural resources, voluntarily compensated for the damage in full," Radionova noted.